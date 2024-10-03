Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 607,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $150,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,518 shares in the company, valued at $614,439. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 22,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $165,748.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 217,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,480.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $150,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 72,203 shares of company stock worth $549,922 in the last 90 days. 34.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.03. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

