Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Up 10.5% – Should You Buy?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45.15 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 44.35 ($0.59). Approximately 3,773,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,891,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.15 ($0.54).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MARS shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Marston’s Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.41. The stock has a market cap of £281.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,450.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71.

In other Marston’s news, insider Ken Lever acquired 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £106,400 ($142,322.10). 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

