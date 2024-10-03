Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 0.8% Higher

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.78 and last traded at $72.61. 2,276,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,411,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $11,880,685 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.