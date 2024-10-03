Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Masco by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Masco
In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Masco Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.51. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $84.69.
Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
Masco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.
Masco Company Profile
Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.
