Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Masco by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Masco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.51. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $84.69.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.