Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 13,694 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $74.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.