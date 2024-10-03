Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 18,531 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 996.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 306,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after buying an additional 278,333 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $58.79.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

