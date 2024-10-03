Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 2,276 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.11% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,795 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $111.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.90.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

