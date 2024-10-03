Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 3,251 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 377.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $182.44 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $182.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.39. The stock has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FI

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.