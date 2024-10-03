Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 125.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,799 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $15,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,034,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,423,000 after acquiring an additional 206,751 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,956,000 after acquiring an additional 130,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,045,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,966,000 after acquiring an additional 44,192 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $50.93.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

