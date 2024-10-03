Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 793 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,640,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 78,418 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,019,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,097,000 after buying an additional 67,361 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $592.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $581.15 and its 200 day moving average is $526.18. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $607.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

