Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,013 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $18,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.85 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.