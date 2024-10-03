Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 84.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after acquiring an additional 916,772 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 555.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after acquiring an additional 810,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

