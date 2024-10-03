Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,813 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 106,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 69,025 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 94,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.09. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

