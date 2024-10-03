Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $207.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.57. The company has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

