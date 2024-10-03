Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $16.12 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,371,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,064.21.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,125.01 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,272.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,805.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3,766.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

