Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $34.80 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $34,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 61.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 167.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $565.47 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $574.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.78 and its 200-day moving average is $544.86.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

