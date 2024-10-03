Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $25,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $96.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $87.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

