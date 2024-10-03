Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $411.19 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $411.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $407.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

