Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,687 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

