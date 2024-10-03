Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 11,464 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 550,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $32,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000. American Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 298.9% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 114,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 85,631 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,291,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

