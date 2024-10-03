Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 13,397 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $128,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,881,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 237,518 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $262.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $264.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

