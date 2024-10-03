Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 16,157 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 74,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

