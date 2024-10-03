Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 839 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $277.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.10. The company has a market cap of $506.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.