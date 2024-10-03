Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 839 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $277.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.10. The company has a market cap of $506.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
