Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

VCR stock opened at $335.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $343.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

