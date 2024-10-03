Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

NYSE:LMT opened at $603.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $611.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $562.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

