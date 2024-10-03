Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 16,188 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,188 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 309,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.