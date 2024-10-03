Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 197 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Entergy by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.58.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average is $112.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

