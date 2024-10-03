Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 515 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $203.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.75 and a 200-day moving average of $203.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

