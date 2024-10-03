Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 785 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $50,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 327,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,698,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $171.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

