Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $493.00 and last traded at $495.42. Approximately 322,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,454,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $495.57.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.05 and its 200 day moving average is $462.24. The firm has a market cap of $459.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 167,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 74.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Mastercard by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

