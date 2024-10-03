Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Position Increased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Matador Resources by 47.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 191.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MTDR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $128,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,043.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $128,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,043.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 3.27.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

