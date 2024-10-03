Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Up 4.5%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.52 and last traded at $53.45. 817,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,507,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist Financial cut their price target on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 3.27.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $634,615. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1,029.1% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

