Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Materion worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Materion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 687,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,541,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $3,696,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.18. Materion Co. has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $145.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.42.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.02 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

