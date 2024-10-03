Mattson Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 125,292 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 125,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,019,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,687,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,910,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,165,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.58.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.