Mattson Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 73,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000. BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mattson Financial Services LLC owned 1.46% of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 425.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,054,000.

Shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44.

The BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds maturing between 1-5 years. BBBS was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

