Mattson Financial Services LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $66.12.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.