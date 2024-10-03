Mattson Financial Services LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,063 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $170.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $794.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.69 and a 200 day moving average of $149.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.89 and a 12 month high of $185.16.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,452 shares of company stock worth $51,278,838. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

