Mattson Financial Services LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,108 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000. Target makes up approximately 1.0% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 20.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $150.40 on Thursday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day moving average is $154.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.69.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

