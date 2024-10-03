Mattson Financial Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 944.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.61 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $40.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

