Mattson Financial Services LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

