Maven Securities LTD Has $427,000 Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 350.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Lufax were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LU. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Lufax by 98.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,089,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 5,000.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,036,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,693 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 7,092,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 2,002,873 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 2,280.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 883,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 845,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Lufax Stock Performance

LU opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $822.36 million during the quarter. Lufax had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

