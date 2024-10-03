Maven Securities LTD Makes New Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 171,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 898.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE BRBR opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

