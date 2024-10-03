Maven Securities LTD Purchases Shares of 100,000 Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARQ. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARQ in the 2nd quarter worth $13,002,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARQ in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ARQ in the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ARQ in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in ARQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus acquired 25,000 shares of ARQ stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,658. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARQ stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. Arq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). ARQ had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arq, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

