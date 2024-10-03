Maven Securities LTD Purchases Shares of 14,824 Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 550.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in Carriage Services by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Carriage Services by 5,001.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $148,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,623.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $491.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $102.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

