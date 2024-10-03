Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 357,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 285,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Max Resource Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Max Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; Novita project covering 10,790 hectares located in Colombia; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Max Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.