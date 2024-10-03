MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Insider Stan Erck Sells 47,689 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) insider Stan Erck sold 47,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.19), for a total transaction of £185,033.32 ($247,503.10).
MaxCyte Stock Performance
Shares of LON MXCT opened at GBX 281.50 ($3.77) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 318.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 333.29. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 180 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 430 ($5.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £295.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1,126.00 and a beta of 1.13.
About MaxCyte
