MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,512 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu acquired 108,303 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,883,264.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $26.59.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

MaxLinear Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

