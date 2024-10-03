MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,014,000 after purchasing an additional 153,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aspen Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,199,000 after acquiring an additional 109,783 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $22,110,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Aspen Technology by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 293,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,459,000 after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Aspen Technology stock opened at $234.55 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.26 and a 52-week high of $240.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

