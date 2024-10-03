MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New Investment in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BZ. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

BZ opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $263.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BZ. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

