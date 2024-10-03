MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New Investment in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,548 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 57,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after buying an additional 892,845 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 726,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 353,781 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 53,016 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,654 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PATH opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PATH. DA Davidson raised their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

